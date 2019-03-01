£1.6million expansion of Wetherspoons pub in Bridlington to start soon

Pub chain Wetherspoons says the £1.6million development of its Bridlington will help with the regeneration of the town centre

Work is set to start on the expansion in the next couple of months, and the pub will need to close for around two months while some of the work is carried out.

In 2017, the chain revealed its plans to extend its Bridlington pub, and was given permission to move into the former church building next door to the Prior John in Promenade, and to create a bigger garden.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We have all the necessary permissions to start the redevelopment of The Prior John in Bridlington.

“Our aim is to start development work within the next couple of months.

“The project will cost £1.6 million and also create new jobs.

“It is a 14 week project from start to finish and the pub will need to close for the final eight weeks of the redevelopment.

Wetherspoons also has big plans for its Scarborough pub

“The Prior John is a very popular pub and I am sure our customers will welcome the fact that Wetherspoon is investing in it, in order to make it even better than it is.

“Hopefully the investment will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the town.”