£1,200 - so we can save even more lives

A team of volunteers, who devote their spare time to giving life-saving first aid in emergencies, are trying to raise £1,200 to buy more kit so they can double the cover they provide in Bridlington.

The community first responders dash out to 999 calls to provide treatment in the crucial minutes before professional paramedics arrive at the scene.

The team of four sign on for duty after a day at work, or during time off from their 9-to-5 jobs, and use their own vehicles to get to patients who have suffered cardiac arrests or breathing difficulties.

But because they only have one kit bag, only one of the volunteers can be on call at any time.

One of the volunteers, Matthew Cheetham, said: “We are wanting to raise enough money to enable us in Bridlington, as community first resonders to receive another kit, to add to our current equipment, which is essential in saving lives.

“We are a team of four volunteers on call supporting Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“When you call 999 and it is a life-threatening situation, we are called out to provide life-saving support until the arrival of the ambulance.

“We receive currently some of the best training available to us provided by the ambulance service and at present we have only one kit between four of us which carries life-saving equipment such as oxygen, defibrillator and other equipment.

“We cover all of Bridlington and the surrounding villages. If we could get another kit, it will enable two volunteers to be on call at one time, which in turn would allow us as a unit to cover a bigger area and attend more incidents.

“This is a great scheme we have and with increasing numbers of 999 calls all of your help is greatly received and much appreciated.

“It could be you, a loved one or maybe some one you know that could need us in your hour of need.”

The team is made up of Matthew, Michaela Montgomery, Chris Swain and Darren Cheek and their online appeal saw more than £300 donated in the first 12 hours.

You can donate to the appeal online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matthew-cheetham-1 or the Ship Inn at Sewerby is accepting cash donations.

The team also have a Facebook page at Bridlington Community First Responders.

Tom Render, community defibrillation officer for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “Our Bridlington Community First Responders are a shining example of public-spirited ambition at its best.

“While Yorkshire Ambulance Service has already provided the team with the necessary equipment to respond to 999 calls, the fundraising will enable them to have a second kit bag so two volunteers can be on call at the same time. Any additional funds raised will be spent on community public access defibrillators which can undoubtedly make a huge difference to the outcome of patients in cardiac arrest.”

Anyone interested can find out more by contacting the Community Resilience Team on 0333 130 0516.