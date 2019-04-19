My My My Delilah - Tom Jones tribute - on tour

My My My Delilah is a concert production celebrating the man, the music and the voice of one of the greatest singers of our time, Sir Tom Jones.

The tribute show stars West End performer Glen Leon, whose vocal likeness and powerful range delivers on every level.

Together with a band of gifted musicians and superb backing singers, the highly-acclaimed show takes audiences on a wonderful rollercoaster ride through five decades of hits including; It’s Not Unusual Green, Green Grass of Home, Sex Bomb, Fall in Love, Kiss, Thunderball, She’s A Lady, What’s New Pussycat, and many more.

My My My Delilah takes place at Hull City Hall on October 25.

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk