Your summer guide to Active Coast programme of events in Bridlington

Active Coast has launched its Summer Programme for 2019 with six weeks of activities to get active, be healthy and enjoy life on the East Yorkshire coast.

Highlights of summer 2019 will include the Beach Sports Festival on Sunday July 28 at Bridlington South Cliff beach below the Park and Ride, from 11am–4pm.

There will be a Junior Beach Soccer Competition; UKBT Junior Beach Volleyball; and a Junior Cricket Competition, plus boxing, beach tennis, beach soccer, face painting, Slackline School, beach volleyball, walking netball, and family sport and play .

The popular Have a Beach Day events will be in Bridlington on August 1 and 29, with plenty of fun activities to enjoy the beach culture.

The Family Fun Day at the Hut in Withernsea will be on July 26, with a sand and stone art family workshop in Withernsea on July 22.

Coastal Explorers sessions throughout the summer from Mappleton and Spurn Point through to Flamborough will feature active and fun nature-themed activities , and there will be Beach Clean and Create Sessions in Hornsea, Bridlington and Withernsea.

Have a Field Day will celebrate all things active in Bridlington on August 8, Hornsea on August 15 and Withernsea on August 22.

The Bridlington event will include a Zip Line, and the Hornsea event will include a Ninja Assault Course. All three days will feature giant inflatables, drumming, balloon modelling, archery, boxing, Nerf Zone, Slacklines, Art Wall, sumo suits, and more.

Bridlington will host beach sport throughout the summer with beach cricket and beach tennis on Fridays; beach boot camps on Tuesdays; and beach yoga on Tuesdays.

There will be sport and play sessions in Hornsea on Mondays, and Withermsea on Wednesdays.

A free Beach Volleyball Summer Camp will take place from Tuesday to Friday in the last week of August in Bridlington, led by Skyball. This will be a chance to learn and play the game regardless of ability or skill, for ages eight and over.

Sand and stone art family weekend workshops will be held around the coast on Sundays, with a chance to create drawings on a huge scale and try stone art, stacks and sculptures. This will culminate in a new event, the Land Sand Stone Art Festival in Bridlington in mid September, delivered in association with Responsible Fishing UK.

Together with many more regular events, Active Coast 2019 has something for everyone this summer.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said : “It’s another amazing programme of Active Coast events and activities this summer, and I am delighted that we have again been able to offer events in various locations along the East Riding coast.

“I would also like to thank our Active Coast partners – Skyball, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, East Coast Beach Soccer, Surfers Against Sewage, and the Yorkshire Cricket Board – for working with us to put on such a varied programme this year.

“Here’s to another great summer of Active Coast!”

For full details of Active Coast, and how to book where necessary, visit www.activecoast.org