Your guide to Active Coast events in Bridlington

The Active Coast Summer Programme has officially kicked off with six weeks of activities to get active, be healthy and enjoy life on the East Yorkshire coast.

There will be a number of activities to attend over the summer break including family fun days, beach sports, festivals and parkruns every weekend.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “We hope to see lots of people taking part in Active Coast once again this year. It’s a great experience for all members of the family to enjoy, and to get fit and healthy at the same time, whilst making the most of the coast.”

Here’s a day-by-day guide to what will be happening in Bridlington over the weekend and into next week.

Today (Friday July 26) there will be beach cricket, a free event which will take place on South Cliff Beach, 10am-12pm.

There is also beach tennis from 1-3pm for ages six to 16 to join in at Bridlington South Cliff Beach.

The last activity of the day is Nerf Zone, 1pm-3pm, which is available for anyone over the age of six and is located at Sewerby Hall and Gardens - with the usual admission charges.

Sewerby and Humber Bridge Parkruns will take place on Saturday, both at 9am, but new participants must register at www.parkrun.org.uk/register.

The highlight of the week will be on Sunday July 28 at Bridlington South Cliff beach, with the Beach Sports Festival. There will be many activities to enjoy, including boxing, beach tennis, beach football, face painting, beach volleyball, walking netball and family sport and play activities.

During the festival there will also be three competitions running - a junior beach soccer competition, UKBT junior beach volleyball, and a junior cricket competition, all happening between 11am and 4pm. The entire festival is open to all and is free.

On Tuesday July 30 there are a range of different activities on South Cliff Beach, including two free sessions of Beach Yoga – new for 2019, from 8.30-9.30am (adults) and 10-11am (families). Another activity is the Family Beach Bootcamp and Family Games which is free and is for ages five and over.

There are also free All Ride Open Days at North Promenade, from 11am-3pm, providing a range of adapted bikes for various disabilities for those aged 5 and above. The scheme also offers standard bikes for families and carers.

The highlight of week two’s Active Coast programme will be on Thursday August 1 - Have a Beach Day. This free event is open to all, with sport and play activities, arts awards and drumming workshops for all the family, at Bridlington South Beach near the Foreshores office, 11am-3pm.