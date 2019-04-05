Yorkshire railway team win EU cash to help extend the line

After two years of work involved in bidding for money from the EU, the Yorkshire Wolds Railway has announced the successful awarding of £75,000 which will enable it to start extending from its current base at Fimber near Driffield in East Yorkshire.

Together with funds already raised and donated the project will cost almost £100,000 and will help to reinstate part of the former Malton and Driffield Junction Railway that closed in 1958.

Directors Phil Robson and Richard Dixon have worked on the LEADER project application for two years.

Phil said “it has taken a considerable amount of work and time for us to get to this stage, although we were hopeful that the local community nature of our bid would make us worthy recipients of the monies. These funds will allow us to accelerate our plans to lay significantly more track and develop this unique heritage attraction in East Yorkshire”.

In addition to the ground works and stone for the track bed the money will also fund a platform base and equipment. Phil continued “major changes at Fimber Halt should be seen very soon. It’s a very exciting time and we welcome anyone wanting to help this fantastic project in any way.”

The Yorkshire Wolds Railway re-opens to the public on Sunday April 21 from 11am to 5pm and will be open every Sunday and bank holiday until the end of September, showing displays and artefacts in a restored coach but also giving cab rides in a full-size locomotive! Entry to the site and displays is free.

The railway is always keen to involve new people, and anyone interested in becoming a member or volunteering, making a donation or just finding out more can visit the Yorkshire Wolds Railway website or call 01377 338053 for more information.

Additionally, there are usually volunteers on site on most Wednesdays and Saturdays who are happy to show what is being done, subject of course to safety requirements.