Yorkshire deli shortlisted in Great British Food Awards – and now needs your help to win

Hunters of Helmsley has been shortlisted in the prestigious Great British Food Awards 2019.

The renowned Ryedale deli is one of six finalists in the Best Independent Retailer category for the North of England.

These are the sixth annual Great British Food Awards and this is the fourth time the Yorkshire deli has made the final. The awards comprise 19 categories, including restaurants, writers, cookbooks and TV personalities, and are now open to a public vote.

Christine Garnett, who owns Hunters of Helmsley with husband Chris, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in these fantastic awards again, which look to celebrate everything that is great about British food and drink. We need the public’s help to win, however, so we’d hugely appreciate anyone who can spare the time to cast a vote for us. We’d love to bring the award home to Helmsley!”

Votes for the awards can be cast at www.greatbritishfoodmagazine.com/awards until August 15. Anyone voting is automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of more than 30 fantastic foodie prizes, worth more than £7,000.

The award-winning Hunters deli has been based on Helmsley’s Market Place for 29 years.