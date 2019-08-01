Who wants to be a millionaire? One month left for £1m Lottery prize winner from East Riding to claim their prize

Someone, somewhere in the East Riding is sitting on a winning £1million Lottery ticket.

Time is running out for the local lottery winner to claim their life-changing prize money by September 2.

The winning ticket was bought in East Yorkshire for the Lotto draw on March 6th 2019.

They matched five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw - when the winning numbers were 2, 12, 15, 43, 46, 53 and the bonus ball was 17.

With just a month to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim their prize.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”