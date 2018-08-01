Well-presented bungalow to catch the eye

A well presented semi detached bungalow, in a cul-de-sac, at Grange Close in Bempton.

The property comprises: inner hall, spacious lounge, fitted kitchen with integrated gas cooker, two double bedrooms (one with fitted furniture), white bathroom suite, private driveway providing good off street parking facility.

Pleasant enclosed rear garden with timber shed with electric and lighting. Well worth inspection. EPC rating D.

The property is on the market for £144,950 with Nicholas Belt (Estate Agency) Ltd.