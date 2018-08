Hastings Walk, Bridlington, £109,950

Highly maintained family home with three bedrooms and bathroom with beautiful private gardens, front and back.

There is no onward chain. Comprising kitchen, dining room, private patio area, three bedrooms and bathroom with walk-in shower. This area is on a regular bus route along with walking distance to both infant and secondary schools and local amenities.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.