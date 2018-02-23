Walks: Muston - Hunmanby Lock-up - Centenary Way

The twin villages of Muston and Hunmanby feature on this pleasant and historically interesting route which uses the Centenary Way as a link.

Start from Muston village, almost two miles inland from Filey, and just off the A165 as signed.

Hunmanby Lock-Up.

Upon entering Muston, park as convenient and continue down the main street beside white and tinted cottages.

Mount View provides a grassy island with seating, and on the corner of the bend stands the Cross Keys, which ceased to be an inn many years ago.

The school house is to your left before the road bridge spans the river.

Muston is situated at the foot of the Wolds in a hollow, where the River Hertford wanders to join the Derwent, and then flows into the Humber.

In springtime, daffodils dance on the embankment.

Over the bridge is All Saints’ Church, which retains a font dating back to the 12th century.

Continue along King Street into West Street, to the Ship Inn.

Turn left here into Hunmanby Street, noting the medieval cross at the road junction.

Cottages dated 1736 are to your left, and just past Bank House and Bank Farm is the Methodist Church.

Ascend Hunmanby Street on the left verge footpath beside a small wood.

Then cross to the opposite verge and up the steep hill known as Heatherstay, or Heathersta – a place of rest for the pall-bearers of bygone days.

Until Muston had its own graveyard in 1928, burials took place in Hunmanby.

In the early 19th century, Muston and Yedingham drainage scheme was organised, with a view to draining the peaty carr-land along the Vale of Pickering.

Passing Muston service reservoir, Hunmanby is entered along the Muston Road.

Reaching crossroads, turn left into the village.

Hunmanby is a Danish name, said to mean, ‘The Farmstead of the Houndsmen’.

During early times wolves roamed the Wolds, and hounds may have been kept here for hunting them.

Descending Castle Hill, the parish church of All Saints is prominently sited on elevated ground.

Admiral’s Arch was erected to the memory of Admiral Mitford.

Linger in the Market Place, admiring old houses and cottages.

Osgodby House and Denmark House bear crests which denote former estate ownership.

The White Swan Inn was a well-known hostelry in coaching days.

The Market Place once bustled with activity, and market fairs were held annually on May 6 and October 29.

See the headless market cross near the war memorial, behind which is the Methodist Church.

Turn left between rounded pillars (beside Admiral Arch), and Church Walk leads peacefully alongside Wrangham House, which used to be the old vicarage and then became Wrangham House Hotel.

At the far end enter Stonegate, turning right to admire a row of chalk cottages.

Continue to Bowling Green Lane, and beyond you may see Elm Tree House.

It was a day school in the 19th century run by Misses Bryan.

Reaching the road junction with Sheepdyke Lane (ie to Hunmanby Gap) allow time to see the pinfold built of seashore cobbles, on Pinfold Green. Here would be impounded straying cattle.

The adjacent lock-up dated 1834 – the Black Hole contained disorderly men and women.

Turning left along Outgaits Lane, continue to its farthest bend where it sweeps left into Northgate.

Here, leave the lane and turn right as signed ‘Centenary Way’.

This provides pleasant walking for about a quarter of a mile towards North Moor Farm.

Then with the farm boundary to your left, step onto a distinct path through a series of fields, keeping beside the right hedge-line.

Meeting the road at the busy junction of the A165 and A1039, turn left towards Car Sales and Pet Supplies Centre.

Here, turn left as indicated: ‘Muston ¼ mile and Malton 25 miles’, to return to your departure point.

Distance: 4.25 miles.

Refreshment: Muston’s Ship Inn, and in Hunmanby – inns, cafes and shops are available.