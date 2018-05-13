View from the Zoo: Heat is on as animals tuck into icy treats

Here at Flamingo Land the animals have really been feeling the heat, for some species they absolutely love it but for others we have done our best to make sure they stay nice and cool. For many animals, ice lollies were on the menu over the extremely hot bank holiday weekend.

Our two reindeer, Gunther and Esker, were the first to receive their ice lollies – a frozen block of leaves for them to enjoy.

The two were a huge hit over Christmas and are now settling into their new home at Muddy Duck Farm.

They have recently shed their winter coats so they do look a lot leaner but also their antlers have returned very quickly and are covered in velvet. As they are used to a colder climate we have sprinklers in their enclosure to cool them down as well as a nice indoor house for them to sit in the shade.

The lemurs have thoroughly enjoyed having their ice lollies too, they were full of frozen fruits and vegetables. Lemurs are infamous sun worshippers, frequently sitting like they are meditating to soak up all the rays on their fur.

Here at Flamingo Land we have three species of lemur, ring-tailed, mongoose, and red-bellied, all of which were thrilled to have some chilled treats in the sunshine.

Lastly our Sumatran tigers were given a carnivore special ice lolly which was full of steak, quails, rats and mice.

We currently have a family of three which include our male Bawa, female Surya and their daughter Menya who is growing so fast and is already eight months old! Surya who is always the greediest was the first to find the icy dinner.

You may have noticed our African lions sleeping in the shade and our black and white rhinos rolling in the wet mud to keep cool.

They are now spending a lot of time in their outdoor paddocks.

The zoo’s two common hippos have been spending more time in the lake as opposed to wallowing in their mud bath.