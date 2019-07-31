VIDEO: Thousands enjoy annual Sewerby Gala at cricket club

The annual Sewerby Gala returned last weekend with fun for all the family.

Sewerby Cricket Club’s gates opened on Sunday for a full day of entertainment including tribute shows of Take That, The Blues Brothers, SKA Madness and Elvis.

Ken Saul, president of Sewerby Cricket Club, said: “It went very well, it was nice and steady throughout the day. We had a good turnout and pulled some funding back from last year as it was a total washout.”

The event featured a fun dog show, martial arts, American custom car show, comedy show, circus skills, Irish dancing, a craft fair, Punch and Judy, majorettes display, fairground, go karts, fencing, birds of prey, climbing wall, face painting and bar.

There are provisional plans for the annual gala to go ahead next year.