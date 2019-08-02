VIDEO: This is how Sewerby Hall celebrated Yorkshire Day in style

Sewerby Hall and Gardens celebrated Yorkshire Day in style yesterday.
The legendary celebration of Yorkshire included the Yorkshire Day declaration, morris dancers, Yorkshire recipe making in the kitchen, making a Yorkshire flag and Yorkshire pudding and spoon races.
Families and visitors gathered to watch the Yorkshire Day declaration and the morris dancers performance.
East Riding’s very own town crier, Michael Wood, also attended the day and hosted a competition for loudest town crier.
Children were also entertained by the Rusticus Adventure which included bird-watching, bubble blowing and a novel approach to propulsion, in a joyously silly adventure walk which celebrates the Yorkshire Men and Women who reached for the skies.