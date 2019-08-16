VIDEO: Hundreds enjoy Bridlington's second Vegan Festival at Spa

Organisers of Bridlington Vegan Festival have thanked the hundreds of people who attended the event on Sunday.

More than 800 people celebrated all things vegan and environmentally friendly, at The Spa on Sunday (August 11). in the town's second vegan event.

George Lee & Hannah Mizen showing off there sweet delights

Festival organiser, Sylvia Milner, has thanked everyone who attended including "people who came with the stalls, entertainers, musicians, therapists, speakers and teachers, who all worked so hard to make it such a fantastic event."

A variety range of stalls were set up, from across Yorkshire and the surrounding counties, selling "eco-friendly things you wouldn't find on the high street."

Stalls included "bags and purses made from recycled bicycle inner tubes and fire hydrant hoses, beautiful clothes made from recycled materials or organic cotton and bamboo, refillable make-up, skin care products with pure plant-derived ingredients made without being tested on animals, unique jewellery, painted fossils, dream catchers made without cruelty to birds, and everything needed for eco-friendly, vegan living."

"The food was also incredible. There were tasty superfood salads, vegan pizzas, quiches, Spanish omelettes, burgers and kebabs all freshly made from wholefoods. Together with stalls providing vegan cakes, pasties and other baked goods they showed it is possible to make wonderful food without the use of any meat, fish, eggs or dairy. Free samples of Bute Island Food's award- winning Sheese were given out."

Brittanie Layfield with her vegan cookies

The Spa's Royal Hall cafe also went 100% vegan for the day with chefs cooking up vegan curry, chilli and tofu dishes.

Hull Animal Rescue Team and Viva stalls explained the benefits following a vegan lifestyle has to human health, animal welfare and on preserving the world's precious habitats such as rain forests.

"The vegan festival was a timely event following the UN declaration last week saying that switching to a plant-based diet can help fight climate change. A major report on land use and climate change says the West's high consumption of meat and dairy produce is fuelling global warming and with the population of the world growing, more people could be fed using less land if individuals reduced their consumption of them," Sylvia added.

Entertainment was provided by Tess Fletcher, Lottie Holmes and Barbara Helen, who all sang songs on stage, accompanied by acoustic guitar and Ayesha who gave a poetry and song recital.

Gavin Wood with his fossil art work stall

In the Bay View Lounge and Harbour Suites there were all-day opportunities to take part in yoga, Pilates Tai chi, Sound Bath, Mantra, meditation or North American dance sessions.

In the Promenade Bar there were talks from Rehana Sara Jomeen, on the Save Movement UK, Jane Antcliffe-Wilson, author of Barefoot, Bitless and Whipless, on treating horses with kindness, Dr Josh Milburn, a philosopher, on the Vegan Society, research into vegan issues and the ethics of eating and finally George Martin, animal right activist, answered questions on veganism and animal rights in his talk 'Carnism Debunked'.

Local groups were at the festival included Yorkshire Coast Greenpeace, highlighting the effect of plastic pollution on marine wildlife, Frack Free Bridlington and Villages, explaining the problems fracking can cause to surrounding communities and Yorkshire Coast Hunt Sabbateurs who campaign to end the cruelty involved in hunting.

Transition Town Bridlington invited people to join them at their community organic allotment, where only plant-based green manures are used and together with Time Bank showed how people in the local community can share and exchange skills, knowledge and resources. The Humane Research Trust sent information on medical research avoiding the suffering involved in animal experimentation. The Samaritans, Care4Cats and Pet Respect also had stalls at the event.

Pilates class

"The festival organisers fully support the campaigns to stop the use of non-recyclable plastic packaging and disposables and it was great to see stall holders and the cafe instead using attractive packaging and disposables made from paper, card, wood and other bio-degradeable materials. The Ethical Consumer provided copies of their magazine for people to pick up - it provides extensive information on how ethical, fair trade, animal-friendly and eco-friendly products are.

"We'd like to say a big thank all the staff at The Spa for their help in the run up to the festival and on the day and also to the festival sponsors. Talking Chair hypnotherapy and well-being practice, Planetwise, Bridlington's vegan shop in Prospect Street, Bridlington Contemporary Gallery, Beau's Vegan Ice Cream, Peasholm Park vegan B and B in Scarborough, Tropic Skincare and Vegan Books for Children.

"The festival is a not-for profit event run entirely by volunteers from the Bridlington vegan group. Money made from each festival is shared between charities and the staging costs of the next festival."

Sampling some of the food and drink available at the festival

Vegan Author and guest speaker Jane Antcliff-Wilson

Entertainment on stage

Bridlington Vegan Festival

Ella Webber and Oakley Wheelwright