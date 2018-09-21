Unique opportunity to acquire individual and stylish cottage in Rudston

Pump Cottage, Rudston, £485,000

A rare opportunity to acquire a unique, quality, individual cottage which dates from circa 1850 and has been substantially extended and modernised by the present owners in recent years.

The spacious residence is set in stunning grounds, providing a lifestyle opportunity rarely on offer.

In addition to the stylish cottage interior the property also offers excellent outside facilities with huge double garage plus large workshop, extensive parking facilities for caravan/motor home etc, and south facing gardens leading to a large pond with huge weeping willow tree then a further lawn area leads to the river boundary at the bottom of the garden.

Approximately 0.9 acre with glorious views over the Yorkshire Wolds landscape.

Rudston is a pleasant rural Wolds village, situated approximately six miles west of Bridlington.

The property comprises: Ground floor: Entrance hall, dining room, large quality fitted kitchen featuring granite and wood work tops and ‘Aga’ range cooker. Breakfast room, large south facing conservatory, utility, cloakroom, office, two double bedrooms (one en-suite) plus house bathroom. First floor: Spacious landing, master bedroom with quality en-suite and large dressing room.

There is ample scope to change some of the many rooms in this property to further bedrooms if required.

Large timber car port and wood store. Paved patio area leading to extensive lawn, separate vegetable plot, shed, summer house and green house.

The workshop is currently fitted with a single phase ramp which can be included in the sale by separate negotiation.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.