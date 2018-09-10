Unique Bridlington home with advantage of privately owned solar panels

Bempton Oval, Bridlington, £144,950

Located off Marton Road. A unique property that has been drastically altered in recent years to provide a most individual residence. Comprises lounge, separate dining room with patio doors leading to decking in the rear garden, good sized fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms, two bathrooms, integral garage with remote control door, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, private rear garden with raised pergola style decking area plus large purpose built studio/workshop.

The property has privately owned solar panels that provide a quarterly income as well as a cheaper rate of electricity. Must be viewed.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.