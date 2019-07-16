TV production coming to Bridlington - do you want to feature in a new documentary series?

A TV production company are casting for a a brand new prime-time documentary series in Bridlington.

From the makers of GP’s Behind Closed Doors and The Gypsies Next Door, Knickerbockerglory are looking for large families in Bridlington with six children or more.

Knickerbockerglory are now casting for the show

Filming for the show will begin this July and August.

A spokesperson from Knickerbockerglory, said: "The documentary will look to explore behind the headlines, discussing the topics of over crowding, the housing crisis, shortage of affordable housing and how this is having such an impact on large families in a number or different ways.

"In addition to this, do they feel as result of their situation, their neighbours feeling under pressure? Is it causing tension on the street?"

If you would like to take part in the programme, contact Knickerbockerglory by calling 07720 694 785 or emailing nextdoor@knickerbockerglory.tv