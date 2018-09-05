Traditional Bridlington semi in cul-de-sac location

Westridge Road, Bridlington, £164,950

A 1930s traditional semi-detached house in a cul-de-sac location on the south side of Bridlington has been tastefully upgraded. Comprising hallway, ground floor wc, lounge, kitchen (with split-level oven and hob, integrated refrigerator, freezer and washing machine) leading to dining room, three bedrooms, bathroom, front and rear gardens plus long private driveway with ample parking and spacious detached garage.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.