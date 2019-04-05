Top forager Alysia Vasey shares the secrets that make her a favourite with Michelin-starred chefs

Cooking enthusiasts are being given the rare opportunity to learn from one of the UK’s leading professional foragers at a new Yorkshire cookery school.

Doncaster’s Alysia Vasey supplies many of the country’s top one and two Michelin star chefs from over one hundred ingredients that she picks in the wild.

Renowned for her vast knowledge on foraged plants, herbs, nuts, mushrooms and berries she collects across Yorkshire and beyond, Alysia rarely shares her secrets – until now.

For the chefs’ favourite has agreed to run a one day Introduction to Foraging at the new cookery school at York’s Grand Hotel, which opened in March.

Introduction to Foraging will see Alysia working with cookery school tutor, Andrew Dixon, to create a range of dishes with ingredients she has collected.

This will include sea purslane, sea aster from the coastal salt marshes and sitka tip which is picked from pine trees and will accompany a crab cake, and tenderloin of pork with wild mushrooms, sweet cicely and wild fennel, served with creamed potatoes and crackling.

Dessert will be sweet woodruff panna cotta served with textures of strawberries, which will be created by the participants, who will get to enjoy all of the dishes once they are completed.

Alysia, who has appeared on BBC’s Countryfile programme, closely guards the locations but will be sharing some of her secrets on the day.

“I’m delighted to have been asked to create this introduction for foraging,” said Alysia.

“We have so much produce growing wild in and around Yorkshire and I’m looking forward to showcasing that at what promises to be a fantastic event.”

The Introduction to Foraging full day runs from 9.30am to 4pm on 11 May and costs £195 per person. It can be booked here

Foraging was part of Alysia’s childhood and now through her company, Yorkshire Foragers, she supplies a number of top chefs including Michael Wignall, Nigel Haworth, Mark Birchall, Andrew Pern, Colin McGurran, along with internationally renowned chef, Rene Redzepi from top restaurant Noma in Copenhagen.