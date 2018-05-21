Three local pubs hoping to be named Yorkshire’s best

Three pubs from the Bridlington area are in with a chance of being named Yorkshire’s best boozer.

The Marine Bar, the Ship Inn at Sewerby and The Old Star at Kilham have all made the shortlist, from more than 800 nominations.

The winner will be announced at a special presentation at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate on Tuesday, July 10.

Members of the public were invited to vote for their favourite pubs across Yorkshire and rose to the occasion – casting around 8,000 votes.

Every pub which makes it into the top 30 will be included in the Welcome to Yorkshire Ale Trail publication.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive at organisers Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “For another year we’ve had a huge response to our competition – record numbers of people have voted and shown their support for Yorkshire’s fantastic pubs.

“It’s also interesting that the voting has revealed a real renaissance in Yorkshire breweries. Good luck to all the finalists. To make it to the final when the public have nominated almost 800 pubs is a huge achievement.

“I look forward to finding out who the public has voted as the winner of this coveted title.”

Vote for your favourite at www.yorkshire.com/pub.

These are the other pubs from around Yorkshire that are in the running for the prestigious prize.

Golden Lion, Todmorden

Haworth Old Hall, Haworth

The Brown Cow, Bingley

The Carpenters Arms, Felixkirk

The Coach and Horses, Harrogate

The Craven Arms, Appletreewick

The Dunkirk, Denby Dale

The Fairfax Arms, Gilling East

The Farmers Arms, Muker

The Fleece, Addingham

The Huntsman, Thurlstone

The Millers Bar, Brighouse

The Plough Inn, Wombleton

The Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

The Stubbing Wharf, Hebden Bridge