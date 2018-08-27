Three bedroom apartment in rural Carnaby

Freshfields, Carnaby,, Bridlington, £79,950

An excellent opportunity to purchase this lovely ground floor, three bedroomed apartment set in a rural area, just outside Carnaby. Comprising three double bedrooms, large lounge with French doors to communal gardens, good sized kitchen and modern white bathroom suite. This apartment is part of a well maintained development of similar apartments, has electric heating, uPVC double glazing and private parking.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.