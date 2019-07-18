This is what Boots said on the Bridlington store closure

A high street store specialising in eye and hearing tests will be closing its doors for the final time in Bridlington today.

The closure of Boots Opticians in the Promenades Shopping Centre was confirmed by bosses last week.

It comes after the pharmacy chain bosses warned in April that store closures and job losses may be on the way.

Boots have confirmed the closure but ‘it is not a decision they have taken lightly’.

A spokesperson said: “At Boots Opticians, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most.

"It is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store.

“Unfortunately we have taken the decision to close the Boots Opticians store in The Promenades Shopping Centre, Bridlington, and can confirm the store will be closing on 18th July.”

Boots added that they will deploy colleagues to other stores where possible.