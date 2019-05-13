The Yorkshire Belle appeals for your help to fund improvements

One of Bridlington most popular tourist attractions has started a crowd-funding campaign to try to get the public’s help in paying for improvements.

The crew of the Yorkshire Belle say they are still recovering from the devastation caused by The Beast From The East last year, when storms destroyed the boat’s pay box on the harbour.

The Yorkshire Belle sailing out of Bridlington Harbour.

Peter Richardson has owned the pleasure cruiser since 1982 and now works with his son, Sam. He wants to replace the seat cushions inside the boat.

They say it is the first time they have appealed for funding from the public, and are using a social media campaign to try to drum up support.

The Crowdfunder website page was only set up at the weekend, but received more than £400 in donations in the first couple of days. The target is to get to £2,000 and there are rewards for people who give considerable amounts, including the chance to steer the boat back from Flamborough Head or a day as a member of the crew.

The appeal page says: “Peter has never had to ask for help but last winter was a particularly harsh one with the Beast From The East hitting hard, our pay box was destroyed in the terrible weather and so the funds that were put aside for cosmetic improvements, were used for that.

“The task that is number one on the list, and has been for a number of years, is to have the seat cushions replaced from inside the boat as these are looking dated and are very worn.

“Every year for the past eight or so, Peter has wanted to fix these, but maintaining a boat as old as this can be very costly and as such there have been more pressing matters such as structural and engine maintenance of this vessel that take priority.

“Therefore, year after year, the cushions keep moving back down the list.

“We would really love your help to please assist us to replace these cushions and if we have any extra to our target it will help to further improve passenger comfort and convenience.”

The Yorkshire Belle was built by Cook, Welton & Gemmell’s Beverley shipyard in 1947 as the replacement for the original Yorkshire Belle which was lost in the Humber when she struck a mine in World War Two.

You can support the fund-raising campaign here.