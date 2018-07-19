The Boat Shed in Filey is perfect for everything from tapas to soul food

Filey is fast becoming one of the must-try towns for foodies – offering everything from tapas to soul food.

One of the new kids on the block – Murray Street to be exact – is the Boat Shed owned and run by Michelle Burgess, family and friends.

It is a complement to her nearby Coffee Shed, which is open each day until 4.30pm.

The Boat Shed opens at 4pm each day except Monday and serves specialist gins, cocktails and pizzas – that’s it.

It is simple, sophisticated, smart and smashing. What it does – it does excellently and with service with a smile.

Take time to peruse the drinks menu – there are more than 25 gins to choose from. They include classic, London dry-style gins, juniper rich and robust tipples, ginger-tinged drinks, fresh and floral and citrus and herbaceous drinks.

Let’s not forget the cocktails – mojitos, pina colada, strawberry daquiri, cuba libre (sorry, I can’t write this without a cheers to Del Boy who enjoyed this cocktail), espresso martini and prosecco bellini.

Those lists barely touch what is on offer – best to go and choose and sip for yourself. The descriptions are fullsome and informative. Prices start from £4.95 – and come with Fever Tree mixes and in glasses you could swim in.

The food menu consists of starters and nibbles – mixed olives, £4.95, wild mushrooms, £4.95, and baked camembert, £6.95.

A selection of nuts, spciy bar mix and chilli rice crackers for nibbling are offered at £1 per portion.

The four of us selected nachos with cheese and tomato, £5.50, and worked our way through them with a glass of Merlot for Ian, a Feckin gin– a house speciality – apiece for Jan and Margaret, and a mojito for me.

From the choice of six pizzas we ordered three to share between us. They are the size of flying sauces.

A pepperoni perfection, £6.45, a veggie volcano – very spicy with the jalpenos – £6. 95, and a billy goat, goats cheese, carmalised red onions, and the Boat Shed’s tomato sauce, £7.50, were duly served.

We saved the margherita and Filey Bay – grated mozzarella, prawns, mussels and calamari – for another time.

Our pizzas were big, piping hot, crispy-based, gooey with cheese, tasty and tangy. There was plenty to go round and we all had a taste of each of them.

Garlic breads – including plain garlic, spicy or cheesy – are also offered.

The atmosphere is relaxed and chilled. There are booths or tables to chose for seating – and there are outside tables and chairs.

The view is not the best – but the ambience and service are. The bill – including several round of drinks – came to £70. It is cash only.

The Boat Shed is perfect for a quick livener after work or a relaxing all-evening sundowner.