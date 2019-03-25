Superb seven bedroom detached home in the heart of Bridlington

Cardigan Road, Bridlington, £310,000
Substantial seven bedroom, detached property in centre of Bridlington.
On entering through the original leaded glass door you are met with a most impressive entrance hall.
The lounge to the front of the property has a large bay window and open fire.
Next to the lounge is a large dining room with bay window.
The third reception room has open fire and french doors leading out into the garden.
The modern kitchen in grey has a good range of base and wall units.
There is a ground floor family bathroom off the utility room to the rear.
On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, family bathroom and a separate wc.
On the second floor there are a further three bedrooms.
Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.