Superb seven bedroom detached home in the heart of Bridlington

Cardigan Road, Bridlington, £310,000

Substantial seven bedroom, detached property in centre of Bridlington.

On entering through the original leaded glass door you are met with a most impressive entrance hall.

The lounge to the front of the property has a large bay window and open fire.

Next to the lounge is a large dining room with bay window.

The third reception room has open fire and french doors leading out into the garden.

The modern kitchen in grey has a good range of base and wall units.

There is a ground floor family bathroom off the utility room to the rear.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, family bathroom and a separate wc.

On the second floor there are a further three bedrooms.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.