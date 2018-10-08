Substantial semi on Bridlington’s popular south side

Cardigan Road, Bridlington, £295,000

Substantial spacious semi-detached house on the sought after south side close to sea front, golf course and town centre offered with no onward chain. Comprising: Large reception hall, five good sized bedrooms, two bathrooms plus an en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom, cloaks/wc and separate wc, three reception rooms and kitchen. Benefitting from gas fired central heating, two conservatories and an attached garage.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.