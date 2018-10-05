Substantial family home with no onward chain

Kingsgate, Bridlington, £310,000

A superbly appointed executive family home, suitable for immediate takeover and with no ongoing chain. The property offers a good-sized layout, has been extensively redecorated throughout and has an immaculately kept garden at the rear.

A spacious reception hall leads to a well presented and sizeable sitting room with solid fuel log burner and French doors to the uPVC glazed conservatory which overlooks the rear garden. Also at ground floor level is a dining room, a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, granite work surfaces and under floor heating, a breakfast area, separate utility room and a wc.

The stairs lead to a galleried landing which in turn leads to a generous master bedroom suite which has an extensive range of fitted wardrobes, matching cabinets and en-suite facilities which incorporate a modern double width shower cubicle, wc and vanity top wash basin.

The property has three further good sized bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes. The very spacious family bathroom incorporates a corner oval bath, separate quadrant shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Aa double garage with auto remote door, security alarm, power and light connections has been extensively fitted with wall, base and drawer units. To the front of the property is a large block paved drive with ample parking and turning space for numerous vehicles. To the rear is a good sized, east facing garden which is immaculately kept and is very private.

The freehold lies in the middle reaches of Kingsgate, upon its eastern side and is within half mile walk of the south side seafront. Local schools are close by.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.