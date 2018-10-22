Substantial executive style residence close to local schools and shops

Thorntondale Drive, Bridlington, £245,000

A spacious family house close to local schools and shops offers four bedrooms (all with fitted robes), the master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, family bathroom, lounge , office/study, kitchen and separate utility room. Lawned area to the front with side drive leading to the detached double garage. Easy maintenance rear garden being laid to lawn with paved patio and enclosed by wall with timber panels.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.