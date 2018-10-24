Step into this deceptively large dormer bungalow on the north side of Bridlington

Danescroft, Bridlington, £159,950

A deceptively large, semi-detached dormer bungalow. Comprising on the ground floor - entrance hall, shower room, large lounge, kitchen with a good range of fitted dark oak base and wall units. Dining room with patio doors giving an excellent outlook onto the rear garden and third bedroom. First floor - landing with storage cupboard, two bedrooms and family bathroom.

Gardens to front and rear, a detached garage and drive. The property also benefits from gas central heating and uPVC windows throughout.

Situated in a quiet road to the north of Bridlington, close to local shops, primary and secondary schools and bus routes. The town centre is a 10-minute drive. No onward chain, viewing is essential.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.