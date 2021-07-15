Three Yorkshire Coast locations included in top ten most Instagrammed beaches in the UK

Britain is home to some of the world’s most stunning coastal landscapes and new social media insights have revealed the top 10 ‘most Instagrammabl ’, with Yorkshire’s Scarborough, Saltburn and Robin Hood Bay beaches all ranking highly.

Insights from digital marketing experts Extreme have revealed the top 10 most Instagrammed coastal spots in the UK.

Topping the list is Brighton, clocking up 865,000 tags throughout time, making it the most popular coastal destination in the country for Instagram users.

Scarborough beach. Picture: JPI Media/ Tony Johnson

Scarborough made fifth place.

Other Yorkshire beaches in the top 10 include Robin Hood's Bay and Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

The top 10:

Brighton, Sussex (#BrightonBeach) — 865,000 Instagram mentions

White Nothe, Dorset (#WhiteNothe) — 740,000 Instagram mentions

Durdle Door, Dorset (#DurdleDoor) — 245,000 Instagram mentions

Bournemouth, Dorset (#BournemouthBeach) — 158,000 Instagram mentions

Scarborough, Yorkshire (#ScarboroughBeach) — 148,000 Instagram mentions

Botany Bay, Kent (#BotanyBay) — 94,600 Instagram mentions

Hunstanton, Norfolk (#Hunstanton) — 88,600 Instagram mentions

Robin Hood’s Bay, Yorkshire (#RobinHoodsBay) — 78,500 Instagram mentions

Morecambe, Lancashire (#MorecambeBay) — 57,100 Instagram mentions

Saltburn Beach, Yorkshire (#SaltburnByTheSea) — 46,800 Instagram mentions

Other Yorkshire hotspots in the UK’s top 100 include Runswick Bay (16,600 mentions), Filey (16,200), Cayton (16,000), Whitby (14,300), Bridlington (7,900), Hornsea (3,600) and Mappleton beaches (1,000).

It's not just Yorkshire's beaches that are attracting the likes on social media.

More recent research by Shoe Zone looked at popular walks across the county cross referenced with Instagram data to see which walks give the most Instagrammable opportunities.