New exhibition at Sewerby Hall charts ‘Brief’ History of Underwear

Running until Sunday, November 14, the exhibition looks at how women’s bodies in particular have been manipulated into shape over the years by means of underwear, through the corset, bustle, girdle, brassiere and crinoline.

The exhibition also shows how the desired effect of underwear has changed, according to differing cultural and social values, and changing attitudes to sex, morality and gender.

Curator Janice Smith explains : “Our ‘brief’ history of underwear takes you through the earliest known origins of the bra, in ancient Greece, through the development of underwear across the centuries, especially looking at the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries and the Regency era. We look at the very different approaches of the Victorians and Edwardians, and our journey continues through the World Wars up to the feminist movements of the late twentieth century.

“It’s fascinating to see how things have changed!”