Classic car rally part of ‘Summer of Fun’ at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sunday, August 15 will see the East Yorkshire Morris Minor Owners Club Rally, the largest and most popular Morris Minor rally in the area, at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The day will be a chance to see the cars on display in the venue’s magnificent grounds, from 10am to 3pm.

There will also be Punch and Judy, an Orangery Concert by the West Yorkshire Brass Band, and a Rusticus woodland Creatures Activity Day with Owl.

Help Owl to find inspiration for their latest epic adventure story, and take part in fun spotting, collecting and making activities!

Throughout the summer holidays, Mondays will see Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre, featuring King Kong. On Tuesdays, The featured theme will be ‘Around the Woods in 80 Days’.

These are outdoor performances, inviting visitors behind the scenes to join in with fun activities in their woodland home. Visitors will be able to unleash their creative side and get stuck in with silly outdoor crafts, games and activities, all inspired by the wonderful woodland grounds at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Wednesdays will include magic shows and face painting, and on Thursdays, Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre return with Treasure Island.

Fridays are the day for Wildcats: a chance to create weird and wonderful pictures with natural materials.

A spokesman said: “Visitors will need to pre-book their pod via the Welcome Centre for the Rusticus Woodland Theatre events, magic shows and Punch and Judy shows.