10 of the best staycation destinations in Yorkshire

Whilst we look set for Covid regulations to be lifted this month, restrictions on international travel will remain in place in some form for a while.

By Corinne Macdonald
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 11:09 am
Fortunately we live in the biggest, and most beautiful county in the country with plenty of places to explore for a UK holiday without having to navigate quarantines. With the summer holiday’s coming up we’re spoilt for choice with outdoor destinations to get the kids outdoors in nature. Plus for a more grown up experience, the county’s cities offer fantastic nights out, fine dining and cultural experiences. We live in a town that people flock to from all over the country but if it’s our turn to be tourists, we’ve put together this list of spots which all make wonderful destinations for a getaway. Whether you want to stay close to home at explore further up the coast, or head inland for city break or to explore the countryside, Yorkshire has everything we could want.

1. Hull

This former city of culture has recently transformed itself into a real destination for tourists. A real 24-hour city, there is heritage and attractions such as The Deep to enjoy and a bustling social scene for adults.

2. York

North Yorkshire’s biggest city has plenty on offer. From fantastic shopping to wonderful bars and restaurants. There’s also many museums and attractions to entertain children and adults alike.

3. Leeds

West Yorkshire’s biggest city is the perfect playground for a grown up city break but also well placed to explore the nearby attractions such as the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, art galleries and one of the four theatres.

4. Malton

Another option on our doorstop but well worth a visit to explore the countryside, the nearby attraction such as Flamingo Land, and discover how this small market town has established itself as a food capital.

