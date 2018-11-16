Spacious six-bedroom home modernised to a high standard

A spacious six bedroomed semi-detached house, on Cardigan Road, which has undergone a sympathetic programme of modernisation, but within keeping of the period and has been renovated to a superb standard.

The property benefits from gas central heating with a modern boiler in situ, wood burning stoves, mainly uPVC double glazing and has been re-wired throughout.

The accommodation has a very generous layout and offers a lounge with large bay window to the front elevation and a separate sitting room with a wood burning stove, windows and door to the rear garden.

The spacious dining kitchen has a feature fire place with wood burning stove, a good range of kitchen units with granite work-top over and French doors to the rear garden.

The master bedroom is spacious with a window to the front elevation, there are two further bedrooms on the first floor and a feature bathroom with slipper bath, double shower cubicle, WC and vanity unit with round sink.

Stairs lead to the second floor landing where there are two further bedrooms.

To the front of the property is a walled garden, forecourt and a side driveway which leads to the rear gated access.

The secure rear garden is walled and fenced and has newly fitted decking, parking area and garage.

The property also has a large two storey workshop, which would be suitable for conversion into an annex or for additional accommodation.

Cardigan Road is a well-regarded area on the south side of Bridlington and lies less than a mile from the town centre and only a short walk to the south side sea front, promenade, and beach area.

On the market for £299,950.