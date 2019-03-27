Spacious semi-detached bungalow with parking for multiple vehicles

Harewood Avenue, Bridlington, £142,000

Spacious semi-detached bungalow comprises entrance hall, lounge with coal effect gas fire and door to conservatory.

Fully tiled Kitchen having a range of cupboards, stainless steel sink, electric oven, electric four-ring hob, extractor hood, space for fridge and plumbing for washing machine.

Ceramic tile floor and PVCu door to side drive.

Two bedrooms and shower room/wc being half tiled and having white suite of wc, wash basin and walk-in shower enclosure.

Low maintenance paved forecourt with side drive providing parking for multiple vehicles.

Fully paved rear garden and detached garage with remote control door, electric light and power.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.