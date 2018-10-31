Spacious Bridlington home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac location

St Anthony Road, Bridlington, £147,500

Extended, well appointed and spacious family home in the sought after Saints area. The property is situated in a quiet cul de sac, and benefits from uPVC double glazed windows and doors and is gas centrally heated.

Comprising in brief entrance hall, lounge, dining room opening to the kitchen, rear porch and WC to the ground floor, with three bedrooms and family bathroom/wet room to the first floor.

Externally the property benefits from having a private enclosed rear garden and gated access to the driveway and detached garage.

Early viewing is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment. Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.