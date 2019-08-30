Sewerby Hall plays host to outdoor movies

Outdoor cinema is coming to Sewerby Hall and Gardens in this month, with two films showing in the spectacular cliff top location.

Adventure Cinema will be showing Rocketman (15) on Friday, 13 September – the hugely successful film looks at Elton John’s breakthrough years, set against a background of his most beloved songs, and starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

The following evening, Saturday, 14 September, will see the rescheduled showing of Bohemian Rhapsody (12A), and tickets are still available.

There will be food, snacks, a bar and music before the film starts. Gates will open at 6.30pm and the film will start at 8pm. Tickets cost £14.50 (standard) and £20.50 (VIP).

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said : “Bring a blanket or a garden chair, and we will provide the rest.”