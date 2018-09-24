Semi-detached bungalow in cul-de-sac location

Sewerby Headlands, near Bridlington, £145,000

Good size semi-detached bungalow built by D Dunk (builders) Ltd. Set in quiet cul-de-sac location close to shops and Sewerby village.

Although the bungalow is considered ready for upgrading it has gas central heating and is double glazed in PVCu. Comprising entrance hall, lounge with bay window and brick feature fireplace with electric fire, extended kitchen incorporating inset 1½ bowl sink, plumbing for automatic washing machine, space for fridge/freezer and cooker. Wall mounted ‘Worcester’ gas boiler and PVCu patio doors the rear garden, 2 bedrooms and bathroom/shower/WC. Low maintenance front & rear gardens. Block paved side drive leading to the detached garage.

Offered with no onward chain.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.