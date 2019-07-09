Scheme to hire Bridlington beach chalets during winter months is now open

The popular winter lets scheme – which allows people to hire the council’s chalets in Bridlington and Hornsea during the winter months – is now available again for winter 2019/ 2020.

The chalets will be available from September 21, 2019, to March 20, 2020 and prices start at £270 and go to £410 for the whole period, depending on the individual chalet.

The scheme which was introduced in 2009 and has proved very popular with residents and visitors to the resorts ever since.

Portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, Councillor Shaun Horton, said: “This is always a hugely popular scheme, and it’s great to see that so many people will be able to spend more time in Bridlington and Hornsea in what used to the quiet time of year for the resorts.

"The chalets are proving another very successful way to extend the season in the towns, and move further towards becoming year-round destinations.”

The lets offer the ideal start and finish point for visitors looking to extend the Great British summer by grabbing some autumn sun or perhaps building a snowman on the beach.

For more information on booking a chalet, email foreshores@eastriding.gov.uk or call (01262) 609815.