Quiet cul-de-sac location for Bridlington semi-detached bungalow

Thoresby Mews, Bridlington, £159,000

A well-presented, two bedroomed semi-detached bungalow in a quiet cul-de-sac. The property comprises a modern kitchen with a range of floor and wall units, integral gas hob and oven, fridge-freezer. The lounge has an electric coal effect fire. The bathroom has a white suite comprising of bath with shower over, wc and hand wash basin. The two bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and the larger of the two has access to the conservatory which in turn leads out into the garden. The bungalow benefits from a detached garage and car port which will accommodate two cars. The property has gas central heating and has upvc double glazing throughout.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more information.