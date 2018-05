Two bedroom, semi detached bungalow on a corner plot in a quiet, sought after residential location on the north side of Bridlington.

Whilst the property would benefit from being updated, it does have uPVC double glazed windows throughout and is gas centrally heated. Comprising entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, conservatory, inner hallway, two bedrooms and a shower room, large garden to the rear.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.