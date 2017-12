Extensively refurbished and thoughtfully extended, this spacious property is situated in a sought after location.

Comprising entrance hall, lounge with front facing bow window, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathrooms and separate WC to the ground level, with two further double bedrooms and a shower room occupying the first. Gas central heating, UPVC double glazed windows throughout, a new roof and new electrics.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.