Property: Thorntondale Drive, Bridlington, £349,950

A modern, luxury detached bungalow set in the heart of a well-established and regarded residential area on the northern outskirts of Bridlington.

This property has recently been extended and offers a large open plan living diner with French doors leading out to the garden, a concept Wren fitted kitchen which was extended and fitted in 2017 with granite worktops, built-in double oven, hob, dishwasher and feature central island servery bar, the property also has the benefit of a utility room with a range of units and space for appliances.

The good sized master bedroom has modern and spacious en-suite facilities. The property has two further bedrooms and a modern shower room. Gas central heating and uPVC double glazing are installed.

The bungalow occupies a substantial corner plot with wall surrounds to the front, lawned areas, shrubs and pathways. A newly laid resin pebble driveway leads to a garage with power and light connections and an integral wc.

At the rear is a very private and enclosed continental style patio, with set stone seating, border fences and walled surrounds. The south facing aspect takes a full day’s sun from spring to autumn.

The freehold would be ideally suited to a retired buyer seeking a home suitable for immediate takeover and the property is offered without an ongoing chain for early takeover if required.

Thorntondale Drive runs north of Bridlington’s Martongate, with the local schools that serve the area at Martongate and Headlands respectively. There is a regular bus service linking to Bridling town centre.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.