Well presented one bedroomed, first floor flat.

On entering the flat from the communal landing you have access to the beautiful large lounge, a south facing modern kitchen, bathroom consists of wc, wash basin and bath with shower mixer taps and shower head. Close to all local amenities. This property is leasehold with 94 years remaining on the lease. An excellent investment opportunity.

