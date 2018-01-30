Property: Swaledale Mews, Bridlington, £169,500

Immaculate detached bungalow, built by Messrs Wimpey Homes in the early 1980s, now having been extensively improved and refurbished.

The property which is located in a popular residential area, just off Martongate to the north side of Bridlington, has a new gas central heating boiler, uPVC double glazing, newly fitted kitchen, shower suite, two bedrooms, patio garden, parking and a substantial garage workshop. All combined, the property offers a good opportunity to a single person or couple seeking a home available for early takeover, without an ongoing chain.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.