Property: St James’ Road, Bridlington, £180,000

Beautiful semi-detached family home built in 1928 situated on the much sought after south side of Bridlington.

The property benefits from gas central heating and has full uPVC double glazing throughout including a large porch with French doors situated at the front of the property.

Entering through the front door via the porch you are greeted with a stunning entrance hall with a period staircase sweeping up and round to the first floor.

Off the hall is a large street facing lounge, with a bay window and gas fire situated in a wooden surround. Next to the lounge is a south facing dining room/second reception room with a gas fired coal effect fire in a beautiful pewter coloured fire surround. Also south

facing is the fitted kitchen with a good range of both wall and floor units, together with various integral electrical/gas appliances. There is a utility off the kitchen with floor and wall units together with a separate room incorporating a wc and basin.

At the top of the imposing staircase you will find a large landing and a south facing master bedroom complete with a substantial selection of fitted units. Bedrooms two and three are of a good size and street facing.

The bathroom has a corner shower unit with a newly fitted shower, a large modern bath and basin. There is also an extensive range of wall units providing excellent storage within the bathroom. Next to the bathroom is a separate wc.

This property is only a five minute walk from the south beach and the Bridlington Spa Complex. It is conveniently situated for all local amenities and schools.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.