Property: South Sea Mews, Flamborough, £247,500

A modern and newly refurbished, two-bedroomed link detached house set in the desirable village of Flamborough, in a small development of properties in a quiet cul-de- sac location.

The property comprises at ground floor level a hallway, cloaks WC, a good sized lounge, open plan modern kitchen and dining room with fitted dishwasher, fridge freezer, electric oven, gas hob and adjoining this is a utility room with access to the rear garden.

At first floor level are two good sized double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom comprising WC, wash hand basin, panelled bath and a separate quadrant shower cubicle with thermostatic shower.

The exterior of the property is very well kept and low maintenance. To the front is a block paved path and driveway, a shallow lawn frontage and outside lighting.

The rear good sized garden is mainly laid to lawn with paved pathways, fenced and walled boundaries and outside lighting.

The property has recently been refurbished and benefits from newly fitted oak effect doors, wooden flooring, new carpets, gas central heating, timber double glazing, parking for two cars and an attached single brick built garage.

South Sea Mews itself is located directly from South Sea Road on the southern side of Flamborough Village, approximately a third of a mile from the village centre.

There is easy access to South Landing, while the village is supported by a good selection of local shops, together with a primary school, post office, church and public houses. There is a regular bus service through to Bridlington.

