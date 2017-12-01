Property: Sands Lane Bridlington, £299,950

A substantial detached property situated in this prime location yards from the north beach and sea front.

The property was built in 1907 and enjoys some side sea views on the first and second floor to the front elevation.

This large multi-generational property was formerly used as individual holiday flats now comprises: Reception hall with feature staircase, spacious lounge with fitted coal effect gas fire with marble effect inset, hearth and wood surround, spacious dining room with fitted gas fire, marble effect inset, hearth and surround.

Modern fitted kitchen with ‘Neff’ double oven, hob and extractor, ‘Neff’ integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, fitted wine rack, Worcester gas fired central heating boiler, feature under cabinet and plinth board lighting.

Office/study, ground floor white bathroom suite of panelled bath with shower over, shower screen, combination unit comprising wash hand basin and wc, separate wc.

On the first floor there are two spacious bedroom suites with private bathrooms.

The second floor has a lounge with good sea views to the front elevation, three further bedrooms and bathroom.

To the rear of the property is an attached two storey cottage comprising lounge, kitchen, ground floor wc, first floor bedroom and bathroom.

An enclosed courtyard with access to rear detached garage with power and lighting.

To the front there is forecourt parking with ample parking for four vehicles. The main property has gas central heating, and double glazing.