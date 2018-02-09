Property: Ryeland Avenue, Bridlington, £279,950

This spacious detached house has subsequently been modernised and improved with a particularly good sized extension to the side.

The property comprises entrance hall with wood flooring and cloaks/wc. Lounge with coal effect recessed gas fired stove, PVCu French doors open onto the south facing side garden and sliding patio doors open into the conservatory. The kitchen was refitted in 2013 and has an extensive range of fitted floor and wall cupboards, incorporating built in double oven with four ring induction hob, extractor hood over, integrated fridge and dishwasher, 1½ bowl stainless steel sink with flexible mixer tap, soft closing drawers and wine rack.

PVCu French doors open onto the west facing rear garden. A door leads off to the L-shaped hall which has PVCu doors to the front drive and to the rear garden and incorporates a utility area with storage cupboard, space for plumbed in washer, tumble dryer and fridge freezer.

Bedroom four is currently being used as a music room and the shower room was refitted in 2015.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, the master having fitted wardrobes and views over woodland and the family bathroom was refitted in 2015.

The property sits on a corner plot which is well screened by mature shrubs and bushes and has a block paved drive with parking for two or three cars. The low maintenance gardens extend along the front, side and rear and comprises block paving to the south facing side garden where there are also two summerhouses. At the rear there is artificial grass and timber decking.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.